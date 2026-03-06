Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Iran death toll from US, Israeli attacks reaches 1,168

    Region
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 09:54
    Iran death toll from US, Israeli attacks reaches 1,168

    The death toll from US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran has reached 1,168, Report informs referring to The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

    It was noted that 1,168 deaths have been recorded in attacks since February 28. The organization noted that 194 of the dead were children and adolescents.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Iran responded by launching missiles into Israeli territory. In addition, Iranian forces attacked the Gulf countries hosting American military bases. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. On that day, Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed as a result of American and Israeli attacks.

    attacks on Iran HRANA Israeli airstrikes
