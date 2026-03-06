Iran has postponed the appointment of a successor to slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei due to security concerns, two Iranian officials said, Report informs via The New York Times.

According to the newspaper's sources, concerns about the successor's safety have increased since it became known that Ayatollah Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, is the leading contender for the post of Supreme Leader.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Wednesday that any leader appointed by Iran to replace Khamenei "will be a target for elimination."

For his part, US President Donald Trump called the candidacy of Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, unacceptable.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, launching airstrikes on cities across the country. Iran responded by firing missiles at Israel. Iranian forces also attacked US military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace. As a result of US and Israeli airstrikes on February 28, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in his residence.