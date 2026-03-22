Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran and Oman foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 11:52
    Iran and Oman foreign ministers discuss regional tensions

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi, during which they discussed the tensions in the region, Report informs with reference to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Araghchi explained Iran's position regarding the US and Israeli attacks during the call.

    Both ministers emphasized the importance of continuing consultations.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Abbas Araghchi Badr al-Busaidi
    İran və Omanın XİN rəhbərləri bölgədəki gərginliyi müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Ирана и Омана обсудили обострение ситуации в регионе

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