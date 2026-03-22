Iran and Oman foreign ministers discuss regional tensions
Region
- 22 March, 2026
- 11:52
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr Al-Busaidi, during which they discussed the tensions in the region, Report informs with reference to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Araghchi explained Iran's position regarding the US and Israeli attacks during the call.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of continuing consultations.
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