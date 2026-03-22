Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Media: US allies not ready to support military operation in Iran

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 13:09
    Media: US allies not ready to support military operation in Iran

    Asian US allies are reportedly not ready to support an American military operation against Iran amid declining trust in Washington, Report informs with reference to an article by The American Conservative.

    Despite US calls for more active participation-including escorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, demining, and other maritime missions-Japan and South Korea have shown restraint.

    The article notes that their cautious stance is linked not only to the conflict around Iran itself but also to a change in the level of trust in US leadership. It states that not only has the nature of the conflict changed, but also the level of trust in American leadership.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    KİV: ABŞ-nin müttəfiqləri İrandakı əməliyyatı dəstəkləməyə hazır deyillər
    СМИ: Cоюзники США не готовы поддержать операцию в Иране

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