Media: US allies not ready to support military operation in Iran
Other countries
- 22 March, 2026
- 13:09
Asian US allies are reportedly not ready to support an American military operation against Iran amid declining trust in Washington, Report informs with reference to an article by The American Conservative.
Despite US calls for more active participation-including escorting ships in the Strait of Hormuz, demining, and other maritime missions-Japan and South Korea have shown restraint.
The article notes that their cautious stance is linked not only to the conflict around Iran itself but also to a change in the level of trust in US leadership. It states that not only has the nature of the conflict changed, but also the level of trust in American leadership.
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