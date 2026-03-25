Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss Caspian Sea protection
Ecology
- 25 March, 2026
- 20:01
Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Astana, Report informs, citing the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.
The talks covered bilateral relations as well as joint efforts to protect the Caspian Sea ecosystem and implement environmental initiatives.
It was noted that Kazakhstan supports systematic and coordinated cooperation among all Caspian littoral states to prevent further declines in the Caspian Sea level and stabilize the ecological situation.
At the initiative of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a draft interstate program for the protection of the Caspian water resources is currently being prepared.
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