Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss Caspian Sea protection

    Ecology
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 20:01
    Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss Caspian Sea protection

    Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Astana, Report informs, citing the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

    The talks covered bilateral relations as well as joint efforts to protect the Caspian Sea ecosystem and implement environmental initiatives.

    It was noted that Kazakhstan supports systematic and coordinated cooperation among all Caspian littoral states to prevent further declines in the Caspian Sea level and stabilize the ecological situation.

    At the initiative of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a draft interstate program for the protection of the Caspian water resources is currently being prepared.

    Caspian Sea Mikhail Mishustin Oljas Bektenov
    Qazaxıstan və Rusiyanın Baş nazirləri Xəzərin qorunmasını müzakirə ediblər
    Казахстан и Россия обсудили охрану экосистемы Каспия

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