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    Ethylene production in Azerbaijan falls 31% in January–February

    Industry
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 19:24
    Ethylene production in Azerbaijan falls 31% in January–February

    In January–February 2026, 21,100 tons of ethylene were produced in Azerbaijan.

    Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, informs that this is 31% less compared to the same period last year.

    As of March 1, finished product inventories in the country amounted to 1,100 tons.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 152,300 tons of ethylene, which was 17.6% more than in 2024.

    Azerbaijani economy
    Azərbaycanda 2 ayda istehsal edilən etilenin həcmi açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане обнародован объем производства этилена за два месяца

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