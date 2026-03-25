Hakan Fidan discusses regional tensions with counterparts from China and three other countries

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with China"s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Report informs via TRT Haber.

The two officials mainly discussed recent developments in the region and the importance of resolving ongoing conflicts as quickly as possible. They assessed the efforts currently being undertaken to bring peace and stability to the area.

During the talks, Fidan and Wang Yi also emphasized the critical role of maintaining uninterrupted communication lines, energy supply, and supply chains, noting that these are essential for regional stability and economic continuity.

Earlier, Fidan held separate phone discussions with other regional counterparts, including Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The talks focused on addressing regional tensions. The ministers evaluated ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at stopping the escalation in the Middle East and underscored the need for continued coordination to ensure peace and stability in the region.