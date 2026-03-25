Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Mirzoyan: Armenia aims to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 20:44
    Mirzoyan: Armenia aims to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan

    In a tense regional environment, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has already proven its viability, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a session of the National Assembly, Report informs.

    Mirzoyan emphasized that peace can be maintained as long as it remains beneficial for both sides.

    According to Mirzoyan, Yerevan's goal is to establish a system of mutually beneficial cooperation with Baku that will help sustain long-term peace.

    Ararat Mirzoyan peace agenda bilateral cooperation
    Mirzoyan: İrəvanın məqsədi Bakı ilə qarşılıqlı faydalı əməkdaşlıq qurmaqdır
    Мирзоян: Цель Армении - сформировать с Азербайджаном взаимовыгодное сотрудничество

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