Mirzoyan: Armenia aims to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan

In a tense regional environment, peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has already proven its viability, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a session of the National Assembly, Report informs.

Mirzoyan emphasized that peace can be maintained as long as it remains beneficial for both sides.

According to Mirzoyan, Yerevan's goal is to establish a system of mutually beneficial cooperation with Baku that will help sustain long-term peace.