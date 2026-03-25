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    Thomas Preinl says Baku has strong tourism potential

    Foreign policy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 21:04
    Thomas Preinl says Baku has strong tourism potential

    German traveler Thomas Preinl told Report that Baku is a city with strong tourism potential. He said that he first visited the Azerbaijani capital 25 years ago, when the city looked very different.

    Preinl added that his current visit is his third trip to Baku and described the city as a fantastic place, noting that it is clear a lot of effort is being invested in developing the tourism infrastructure.

    Regarding his trip to Karabakh, Thomas Preinl said he was glad to visit the liberated territories and was impressed by what he saw, explaining that the destruction had been cleared, historical buildings were being restored, and Karabakh was gradually returning to its pre-war appearance.

    Thomas Preinl also expressed confidence that the cities in the Karabakh region will look even better than the previous year.

    NomadMania international travelers Azerbaijani tourism
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