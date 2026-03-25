Ukrainian MP: Country must be ready for all scenarios

The preparation by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada of a work plan in case the military conflict continues over the next three years indicates that the country must be ready for all possible scenarios, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko told Report's Eastern European bureau.

He was commenting on the parliamentary work plan being prepared at the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in case the war continues for another three years.

Honcharenko said that the approach is well known and there is no alternative formula. He added that, while Ukraine wants peace as soon as possible and seeks an end to hostilities, Russia clearly does not, meaning Ukraine must be prepared for any scenario.

The MP also noted that there is a threat of the war spreading in Eastern Europe and that Russia poses potential threats to the Baltic countries or Poland. He pointed out that the involvement of these countries in the conflict cannot be ruled out, citing incidents where drones have already fallen in Baltic territories and similar occurrences in Poland, Romania, and Moldova, indicating that the geography of the conflict is expanding.