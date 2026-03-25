Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Conor McGregor confirms return

    Individual sports
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 19:31
    Conor McGregor confirms return

    Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor seemingly confirmed his return to the octagon on Wednesday with a social media post, Report informs via MMA Weekly.

    The Irishman was expected to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler in June 2024, but pulled out of the fight citing a toe injury.

    UFC Conor McGregor
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