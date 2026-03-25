Conor McGregor confirms return
Individual sports
- 25 March, 2026
- 19:31
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor seemingly confirmed his return to the octagon on Wednesday with a social media post, Report informs via MMA Weekly.
The Irishman was expected to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler in June 2024, but pulled out of the fight citing a toe injury.
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