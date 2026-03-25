Harry Mitsidis: Scale of reconstruction work in Karabakh is astonishing

Restoration work being carried out in Karabakh is striking in its scale, NomadMania travel club leader Harry Mitsidis told journalists, Report stated.

Mitsidis said that he has visited Karabakh three times and will go again tomorrow, marking his fourth trip.

Mitsidis recalled that during his first visit, he witnessed widespread destruction in the region, but now restoration efforts are proceeding at an accelerated pace, which he finds very encouraging. He emphasized that, compared to his first visit when everything was in ruins, the scale of construction and restoration work is now impressive, and he was particularly struck by the road infrastructure and airport construction.

He added that the extensive resources being invested in Karabakh are evident, and with each visit he observes significant changes.

Regarding the upcoming trip, Mitsidis said that the journey will start in Aghdam, then the group will also visit the area where the Zangazur corridor is set to begin. He noted that, as far as he understands, they will be the first foreign group to go there, which he considers very important.

The travel club leader also stressed the ongoing mine problem in Karabakh. He stated that contamination of areas inhabited or used by civilians with mines is unacceptable and called addressing this issue a top priority.

He added that landmines pose a serious obstacle to the return of the population, making it impossible to live or work on mined land, and described demining as the number-one priority. He noted that the process is extremely costly, complex, prolonged, and dangerous for those involved.