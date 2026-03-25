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    Azerbaijan increases tea exports and reduces imports

    Business
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 19:42
    Azerbaijan increases tea exports and reduces imports

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan exported 133.55 tons of tea worth $1,162,740.

    Report, citing the State Customs Committee, informs that this represents an increase of 10.5 tons (8.6%) and $56,000 (5.14%) compared to the same period last year.

    During the reporting period, revenue from tea exports accounted for a negligible share of Azerbaijan"s total export income.

    In the same period, Azerbaijan imported 1,905.98 tons of tea worth $12,603,570, which is 1,141.4 tons (37.4%) and $6,007,390 (32.2%) less compared to the same period last year.

    Tea import expenditures accounted for 0.5% of Azerbaijan"s total import spending during the reporting period.

    non-oil sector Azerbaijani economy Azerbaijan's exports Azerbaijan's imports
    Azərbaycan çay ixracını artırıb, idxalını isə azaldıb
    Азербайджан нарастил экспорт и снизил импорт чая

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