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    Azerbaijan receives international award for tennis development

    Individual sports
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    Azerbaijan receives international award for tennis development

    Sabira Abdullayeva, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation, attended the European Tennis Federation (ETF) Annual General Meeting in Gdansk, Poland, Report informs.

    The meeting recognized member countries for their achievements in developing tennis, with the International Tennis Federation awarding prizes for notable progress. This year, alongside Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Malta were also honored for their significant advances in the sport.

    Abdullayeva praised the achievement, stating that it reflects the collective effort of federation staff and everyone contributing to tennis development. She noted that the country's work had been noticed and appreciated by international organizations.

    The official added that she had previously received an individual award at last year's ETF Annual General Meeting for long-term service. Abdullayeva said that receiving an award on behalf of Azerbaijan this time gave her a special sense of pride and responsibility, emphasizing that the recognition highlights not only sporting success but also Azerbaijan's growing international reputation.

    tennis Azerbaijan Tennis Federation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan tennisin inkişafına görə beynəlxalq mükafata layiq görülüb

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