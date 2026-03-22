Ali Mousavi: Ship movement in Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran

Iran's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ali Mousavi, stated that the Strait of Hormuz is open to everyone except the United States and Israel, including their allies, Report informs via Khabar Fouri.

Mousavi said that the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is possible with coordinated security measures. He added that international obligations must be accompanied by respect for Iran's territorial integrity and rights.

He also noted that the safety of ships and crews in the Strait should be ensured in coordination with Iranian authorities. Mousavi emphasized that Iran is ready to cooperate with the IMO and its member states to enhance maritime security and protect seafarers, adding that diplomacy remains Iran's priority, but a complete halt to attacks and mutual trust are essential.