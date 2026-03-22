Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Ali Mousavi: Ship movement in Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 11:34
    Ali Mousavi: Ship movement in Strait of Hormuz must be coordinated with Iran

    Iran's permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ali Mousavi, stated that the Strait of Hormuz is open to everyone except the United States and Israel, including their allies, Report informs via Khabar Fouri.

    Mousavi said that the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is possible with coordinated security measures. He added that international obligations must be accompanied by respect for Iran's territorial integrity and rights.

    He also noted that the safety of ships and crews in the Strait should be ensured in coordination with Iranian authorities. Mousavi emphasized that Iran is ready to cooperate with the IMO and its member states to enhance maritime security and protect seafarers, adding that diplomacy remains Iran's priority, but a complete halt to attacks and mutual trust are essential.

    Strait of Hormuz International Maritime Organization
    Əli Musəvi: Hörmüz boğazında gəmilərin hərəkəti İranla koordinasiya olunmalıdır
    Али Мусави: Ормузский пролив открыт для всех, кроме США и Израиля

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