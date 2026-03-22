Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Six dead as Qatar military helicopter crashes after ‘technical malfunction"

    Other countries
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 13:41
    Six dead as Qatar military helicopter crashes after ‘technical malfunction

    At least six people on board a Qatari military helicopter have been killed in a crash in the Gulf state's waters after a "technical malfunction", the government said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    Seven people were on board, with Qatar's interior ministry on Sunday saying specialised operations continue ‌to find the last missing person.

    The ministry did not provide further details on the cause of the crash or the identities of those on board.

    Earlier on Sunday, Qatar's defence ministry posted on X that the helicopter had a technical malfunction during a "routine duty", which led to its crash in the territorial waters of the country.

    No immediate information was available on the cause beyond the technical malfunction, and there was no indication that the crash was the result of hostile action.

    The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions. Qatar has faced repeated drone and missile strikes since the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Qatar helicopter crash
    Qətərdə hərbi helikopter qəzasında həlak olan altı nəfərin meyiti tapılıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Катаре нашли тела шести погибших при крушении военного вертолета - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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