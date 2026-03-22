Two buildings collapse in Istanbul's Fatih district
Region
- 22 March, 2026
- 14:18
Two buildings collapsed in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs.
According to local media, five people were trapped under the debris, three of whom have been rescued.
The incident is thought to have been caused by a gas explosion.
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