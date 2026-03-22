Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Two buildings collapse in Istanbul's Fatih district

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 14:18
    Two buildings collapse in Istanbul's Fatih district

    Two buildings collapsed in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Türkiye, Report informs.

    According to local media, five people were trapped under the debris, three of whom have been rescued.

    The incident is thought to have been caused by a gas explosion.

    Two buildings collapse in Istanbul's Fatih district
    Two buildings collapse in Istanbul's Fatih district
    Two buildings collapse in Istanbul's Fatih district

    gas explosion building collapse Istanbul
    Photo
    Video
    İstanbulda iki bina çöküb - YENİLƏNİB
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    В Стамбуле обрушились два здания, под завалами остаются люди - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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