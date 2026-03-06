US central command says Iranian 'drone carrier' destroyed

US forces on Thursday destroyed an Iranian navy vessel described as a "drone carrier," the US Central Command said, Report informs via Xinhua.

"Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire," the command said on X.

"US forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy," said the post.

US forces have sunk or destroyed more than 30 Iranian navy vessels since the start of the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran early Saturday, said Adam. Brad Cooper, commander of the Central Command, at a news conference together with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Command's headquarters in Tampa, Florida, earlier on Thursday.

Over the last 24 hours, Iranian ballistic missile attacks have declined by 90 percent and drone attacks by 83 percent while US strikes on Iran's navy "have intensified," he said.

The US military has also struck Iran's "equivalent of Space Command," Cooper said.