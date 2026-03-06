Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    US central command says Iranian 'drone carrier' destroyed

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 09:57
    US central command says Iranian 'drone carrier' destroyed

    US forces on Thursday destroyed an Iranian navy vessel described as a "drone carrier," the US Central Command said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    "Today, an Iranian drone carrier, roughly the size of a WWII aircraft carrier, was struck and is now on fire," the command said on X.

    "US forces aren't holding back on the mission to sink the entire Iranian Navy," said the post.

    US forces have sunk or destroyed more than 30 Iranian navy vessels since the start of the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran early Saturday, said Adam. Brad Cooper, commander of the Central Command, at a news conference together with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Command's headquarters in Tampa, Florida, earlier on Thursday.

    Over the last 24 hours, Iranian ballistic missile attacks have declined by 90 percent and drone attacks by 83 percent while US strikes on Iran's navy "have intensified," he said.

    The US military has also struck Iran's "equivalent of Space Command," Cooper said.

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) strikes on Iran drones
    Video
    ABŞ İranın aviadaşıyıcı gəmisinə zərbə endirib
    Video
    США нанесли удар по иранскому авианесущему кораблю

    Latest News

    11:20

    IDF completes 26th wave of attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut

    Other countries
    11:14

    Katz speaks on plans to prepare operation against Iran

    Other countries
    11:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire

    Energy
    11:00

    Hezbollah's fire array chief eliminated in Beirut

    Other countries
    10:54
    Photo

    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:53

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry says 3 Iranian drones destroyed

    Other countries
    10:39

    Araghchi believes US failed to disrupt Iran's political system

    Region
    10:36

    Trump says major portion of Iran's missile potential gone

    Other countries
    All News Feed