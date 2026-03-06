Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    US evacuating embassy in Kuwait City

    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 09:55
    US evacuating embassy in Kuwait City

    The United States ordered the evacuation of its embassy in Kuwait City overnight into Friday local time after multiple reported attacks on the compound, Report informs via CBS News.

    The order included instructions for staff to destroy sensitive information and wipe classified servers, according to US officials cited in the update.

    The evacuation comes days after six US soldiers were killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait.

    Embassy Kuwait evacuation
    "CBS News": ABŞ Küveytdəki səfirliyinin əməkdaşlarının təxliyəsinə başlayıb
    CBS: США начали эвакуацию посольства в Кувейте

    Latest News

    11:20

    IDF completes 26th wave of attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut

    Other countries
    11:14

    Katz speaks on plans to prepare operation against Iran

    Other countries
    11:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses energy cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire

    Energy
    11:00

    Hezbollah's fire array chief eliminated in Beirut

    Other countries
    10:54
    Photo

    Italian diplomats evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    10:53

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $84.6 per barrel

    Energy
    10:47

    Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry says 3 Iranian drones destroyed

    Other countries
    10:39

    Araghchi believes US failed to disrupt Iran's political system

    Region
    10:36

    Trump says major portion of Iran's missile potential gone

    Other countries
    All News Feed