US evacuating embassy in Kuwait City
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 09:55
The United States ordered the evacuation of its embassy in Kuwait City overnight into Friday local time after multiple reported attacks on the compound, Report informs via CBS News.
The order included instructions for staff to destroy sensitive information and wipe classified servers, according to US officials cited in the update.
The evacuation comes days after six US soldiers were killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait.
