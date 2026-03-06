UN resident coordinator thanks Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 09:21
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic has thanked Azerbaijan, Report informs.
In a post on X, the UN representation in Azerbaijan said Garafulic expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the prompt support in the evacuation of UN staff and their family members from Iran.
Earlier, 18 representatives of the UN Department of Safety and Security were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan.
