Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    UN resident coordinator thanks Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 09:21
    UN resident coordinator thanks Azerbaijan

    UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic has thanked Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    In a post on X, the UN representation in Azerbaijan said Garafulic expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for the prompt support in the evacuation of UN staff and their family members from Iran.

    Earlier, 18 representatives of the UN Department of Safety and Security were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan.

    Igor Garafulic United Nations Azerbaijan Iran
    BMT-nin rezident-əlaqələndiricisi Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Резидент-координатор ООН выразил благодарность Азербайджану

    Latest News

    09:37

    Iran attacks US military base in Kuwait

    Region
    09:36

    Tehran postpones appointment of Khamenei's successor due to security concerns

    Region
    09:28

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:21

    UN resident coordinator thanks Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:20

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.03.2026)

    Finance
    08:50

    Azerbaijani FM briefs Austrian minister on Iran's drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    08:46

    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss recent developments in region

    Foreign policy
    00:02

    Montenegro MFA: Iranian drone attacks pose a serious threat to regional security

    Foreign policy
    00:01

    India fighter jet goes missing from radar

    Other countries
    All News Feed