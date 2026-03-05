Azerbaijan, UK discuss investments in AI data centers

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed deepening cooperation in investments related to artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

Nabiyev noted that the discussions took place during a meeting with Baroness Lloyd, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Department for Business and Trade.

"At the meeting, we discussed a new stage of the Azerbaijan–UK strategic partnership, particularly opportunities to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation," the minister said.

Nabiyev added that ideas were exchanged on developing human capital through joint programs with UK universities, scholarships, and digital academies.