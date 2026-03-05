MFA: Türkiye condemns Iran's drone attack, reaffirms support for Azerbaijan
- 05 March, 2026
- 17:47
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye has issued a statement regarding Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the ministry strongly condemned the drone strikes carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.
"We once again emphasize the necessity of immediately ending such attacks, which target third countries in the region and increase the risk of the war spreading. Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, as it always has," reads the statement.
