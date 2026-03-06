UK envoy: Baku, London deepen strategic partnership
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 18:12
Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom are strengthening their strategic partnership, British Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld wrote on X, Report informs.
"The visit of Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev, to the UK covered cooperation opportunities in economic growth, diversification, and innovation," the ambassador wrote.
He also noted that the visit reflects the breadth of the strategic partnership between the two countries: "Such visits serve to advance partnerships. May they continue!"
