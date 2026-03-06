President Ilham Aliyev thanks Albanian PM for unwavering support for Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 17:58
President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, for supporting Azerbaijan following the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan, Report informs, citing the President's post on X.
I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama, for the unwavering support for Azerbaijan after the drone attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran.— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) March 6, 2026
Our people highly appreciate your firm stance, solidarity and unity… https://t.co/hIhQoYPnEr
