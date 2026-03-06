Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    President Ilham Aliyev thanks Albanian PM for unwavering support for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 17:58
    President Ilham Aliyev thanks Albanian PM for unwavering support for Azerbaijan

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, for supporting Azerbaijan following the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan, Report informs, citing the President's post on X.

    İlham Əliyev: Edi Ramaya Azərbaycana göstərdiyi sarsılmaz dəstəyə görə minnətdarlığımı bildirirəm
    Ильхам Алиев: Выражаю благодарность Эди Раме за непоколебимую поддержку Азербайджана

