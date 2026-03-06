The Agency for Media Development of Azerbaijan (MEDİA) has called social media reports claiming that the Azerbaijani army deployed heavy weapons along the border with Iran "manipulative and misleading."

According to Report, MEDİA said that video footage circulating online, allegedly showing the deployment of military equipment, was actually recorded in January of this year and depicts routine military movements.

The agency strongly condemned information provocations aimed at creating panic amid ongoing escalation in the Middle East.

"Such information sabotage is unacceptable. Dissemination of details about the movement or location of personnel, weapons, ammunition, or military equipment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces carries criminal liability," the statement said.

MEDİA emphasized that in a tense regional environment, publishing inaccurate or unverified information on social media increases the risk of disinformation and can mislead the public.

The agency also urged media outlets to maintain high professional standards, rely solely on official sources, and avoid spreading content of questionable origin or manipulative nature.