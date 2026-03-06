IDF reports elimination of senior Iranian commander in Tehran

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 18:29
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a senior commander of the Iranian army was eliminated in Tehran, Report informs, citing IDF's press service.

    "The IDF has eliminated a senior commander of the Iranian regime in Tehran," the statement said.

    The identity of the commander and further details of the operation were not disclosed.

    İsrail hərbçiləri Tehranda İranın yüksək rütbəli komandirini öldürüblər
    ЦАХАЛ заявил о ликвидации высокопоставленного командира Ирана в Тегеране

