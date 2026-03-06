IDF reports elimination of senior Iranian commander in Tehran
Other countries
- 06 March, 2026
- 18:29
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a senior commander of the Iranian army was eliminated in Tehran, Report informs, citing IDF's press service.
"The IDF has eliminated a senior commander of the Iranian regime in Tehran," the statement said.
The identity of the commander and further details of the operation were not disclosed.
Latest News
19:03
Istanbul to host emergency summit of Turkic States foreign ministersForeign policy
18:59
Alain Berset: Iran's attack on Azerbaijan underlines urgency of de-escalationForeign policy
18:56
Lithuanian FM condemns drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:52
Costa and von der Leyen to discuss Iran conflict with Middle East leadersOther
18:43
Azerbaijani government allows return of trucks at Azerbaijan-Iran borderDomestic policy
18:35
António Costa to visit Azerbaijan for first time as EU Council President – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
18:29
IDF reports elimination of senior Iranian commander in TehranOther countries
18:24
Georgian, Armenian Defense Ministers discuss regional securityRegion
18:20