Georgian, Armenian Defense Ministers discuss regional security
- 06 March, 2026
- 18:24
Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani held a phone conversation with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry, Report informs.
During the call, the ministers discussed the current security situation in the region and other pressing issues.
Both ministers emphasized the importance of close cooperation in the field of defense between neighboring countries.
The ministry noted that the sides reaffirmed mutual support and also discussed prospects for future cooperation.
