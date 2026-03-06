Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    06 March, 2026
    Czech ambassador in Tehran expresses regret over Iran's attack on Azerbaijan

    The Czech ambassador to Tehran, Vitezslav Grepl expressed regret over Iran"s missile strikes on the territory of Azerbaijan, emphasizing that he sees no justification for such actions against a peaceful country.

    According to Report's regional correspondent, the ambassador made the remarks to journalists at the Astara border checkpoint following his evacuation from Iran.

    "I am very sorry. I regret this and everything associated with it. I have visited Azerbaijan before – it is a peaceful country. I see no reason why such an attack could have happened. I am truly very sorry," he said.

    Grepl also described his journey to the Azerbaijani border:

    "We left Tehran at five in the morning and reached the border around 11 a.m. The formalities there took about five hours. Then we crossed the border – on the Azerbaijani side, the formalities took about five minutes. The difference is very large," the diplomat noted.

    He added that during his stay in Tehran he heard explosions, but did not witness the aftermath of the bombings, as he had left the city early in the morning while it was still dark.

    Vitezslav Grepl Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Çexiyanın Tehrandakı səfiri İranın Azərbaycana hücumu ilə bağlı təəssüfünü bildirib
    Посол Чехии в Тегеране выразил сожаление из-за атаки Ирана на Азербайджан

