BP begins designing facilities for Karabagh field

BP has started designing facilities for future hydrocarbon production at the Karabagh field, Giovanni Cristofoli, BP"s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, said during a press conference on March 6.

"To accelerate work at the Karabagh field, we have begun designing the facilities needed for future production, in parallel with seismic surveys," Cristofoli said.

He also noted that planning for the production process itself is underway:

"Production will be carried out from subsea wells without constructing platforms, with pipelines connecting them to the existing Deepwater Gunashli platform."

Cristofoli added that pipeline construction will use a new onshore technology, rather than traditional offshore pipelay vessels:

"The pipelines will be fully assembled onshore and transported to the field using a skidding method. A special facility will be built on land for this purpose, which will also serve other projects. The location for construction has already been selected," he said.