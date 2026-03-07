Loud explosions heard in Iran's Tehran
Region
- 07 March, 2026
- 11:45
Loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital, Report informs via the Iranian state television.
The explosions were heard in several areas of the Iranian capital, but the exact areas affected were not specified.
Latest News
11:50
Emirates says all flights to and from Dubai suspendedOther countries
11:45
Loud explosions heard in Iran's TehranRegion
11:33
Pezeshkian apologizes to neighboring countries, vows no more strikesRegion
11:27
Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of HormuzOther countries
11:25
Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 4 drones in Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil fieldOther countries
11:15
Speaker of UAE Federal National Council condemns unjustified attacks on AzerbaijanDomestic policy
11:05
IRGC says ‘waiting' for US forces at Strait of HormuzOther countries
10:54
Over 1,700 people left Iran via Azerbaijani borderForeign policy
10:39