Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 4 drones in Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil field
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 11:25
The official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Turki Al-Maliki, announced on Saturday that four drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter while heading toward the Shaybah oil field, Report informs via Jordan News.
Al-Maliki also stated that two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, in addition to a drone intercepted and destroyed east of the city of Riyadh.
Earlier at dawn on Saturday, Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Empty Quarter heading toward the Shaybah oil field, as well as another drone east of Riyadh.
