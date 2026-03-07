Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 4 drones in Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil field

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 11:25
    Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 4 drones in Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil field

    The official spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Turki Al-Maliki, announced on Saturday that four drones were intercepted and destroyed in the Empty Quarter while heading toward the Shaybah oil field, Report informs via Jordan News.

    Al-Maliki also stated that two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed, in addition to a drone intercepted and destroyed east of the city of Riyadh.

    Earlier at dawn on Saturday, Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Empty Quarter heading toward the Shaybah oil field, as well as another drone east of Riyadh.

    Saudi Arabia drones Iran
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı paytaxta və neft infrastrukturuna dron hücumu barədə məlumat yayıb
    Саудовская Аравия заявила об атаке дронов на столицу и нефтяную инфраструктуру

    Latest News

    11:50

    Emirates says all flights to and from Dubai suspended

    Other countries
    11:45

    Loud explosions heard in Iran's Tehran

    Region
    11:33

    Pezeshkian apologizes to neighboring countries, vows no more strikes

    Region
    11:27

    Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    11:25

    Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 4 drones in Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil field

    Other countries
    11:15

    Speaker of UAE Federal National Council condemns unjustified attacks on Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:05

    IRGC says ‘waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    10:54

    Over 1,700 people left Iran via Azerbaijani border

    Foreign policy
    10:39

    President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Kazakh President for support

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed