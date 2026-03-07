Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Kazakh President for support

    Foreign policy
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 10:39
    President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Kazakh President for support

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the support shown following Iran's drone attacks on Nakhchivan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post, shared on the President's X account, reads: "I express my gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his condemnation of the attacks on Nakhchivan by the state of Iran and his support for our country, in the spirit of brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan."

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
    Azərbaycan Prezidenti Tokayevə İranın Naxçıvana hücumlarını qınamasına görə təşəkkür edib
    Президент Азербайджана поблагодарил Токаева за осуждение атак Ирана на Нахчыван

    Latest News

    11:50

    Emirates says all flights to and from Dubai suspended

    Other countries
    11:45

    Loud explosions heard in Iran's Tehran

    Region
    11:33

    Pezeshkian apologizes to neighboring countries, vows no more strikes

    Region
    11:27

    Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    11:25

    Saudi Arabia intercepts, destroys 4 drones in Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil field

    Other countries
    11:15

    Speaker of UAE Federal National Council condemns unjustified attacks on Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:05

    IRGC says ‘waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    10:54

    Over 1,700 people left Iran via Azerbaijani border

    Foreign policy
    10:39

    President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Kazakh President for support

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed