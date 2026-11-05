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    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January–October 2026)

    Finance
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 18:24
    Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January–October 2026)

    ABB Invest topped the Baku Stock Exchange's ranking of members by trading turnover in January–October 2026, with 26.49 billion manats ($15.58 billion), Report informs, citing the exchange.

    PASHA Capital ranked second with 19.01 billion manats ($11.18 billion), followed by Invest-AZ with 6.00 billion manats ($3.53 billion).

    Rank Exchange member Trading turnover (AZN)
    1 ABB Invest 26,490,887,232
    2 PASHA Capital 19,013,047,531
    3 Invest-AZ 5,996,772,661
    4 Unicapital 5,699,487,979
    5 CPM-Invest 5,525,442,622
    6 Assist Finance 2,599,398,773
    7 CFI Financial 1,419,353,813
    8 Inno Kapital 1,245,833,781
    9 Xalq Kapital 467,411,036
    10 Capital Partners 455,926,899
    11 Troni 347,404,358
    12 MFX-Trading 70,993,390
    13 Xalq Bank 12,467,351
    investment companies Baku Stock Exchange
    Azərbaycandakı investisiya şirkətlərinin renkinqi (yanvar-oktyabr, 2026)
    Рэнкинг инвестиционных компаний Азербайджана (январь-октябрь, 2026)
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