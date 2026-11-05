Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January–October 2026)

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ABB Invest topped the Baku Stock Exchange's ranking of members by trading turnover in January–October 2026, with 26.49 billion manats ($15.58 billion), Report informs, citing the exchange.

PASHA Capital ranked second with 19.01 billion manats ($11.18 billion), followed by Invest-AZ with 6.00 billion manats ($3.53 billion).