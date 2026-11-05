Ranking of investment companies in Azerbaijan (January–October 2026)
Finance
- 05 November, 2026
- 18:24
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ABB Invest topped the Baku Stock Exchange's ranking of members by trading turnover in January–October 2026, with 26.49 billion manats ($15.58 billion), Report informs, citing the exchange.
PASHA Capital ranked second with 19.01 billion manats ($11.18 billion), followed by Invest-AZ with 6.00 billion manats ($3.53 billion).
|Rank
|Exchange member
|Trading turnover (AZN)
|1
|ABB Invest
|26,490,887,232
|2
|PASHA Capital
|19,013,047,531
|3
|Invest-AZ
|5,996,772,661
|4
|Unicapital
|5,699,487,979
|5
|CPM-Invest
|5,525,442,622
|6
|Assist Finance
|2,599,398,773
|7
|CFI Financial
|1,419,353,813
|8
|Inno Kapital
|1,245,833,781
|9
|Xalq Kapital
|467,411,036
|10
|Capital Partners
|455,926,899
|11
|Troni
|347,404,358
|12
|MFX-Trading
|70,993,390
|13
|Xalq Bank
|12,467,351
Azərbaycandakı investisiya şirkətlərinin renkinqi (yanvar-oktyabr, 2026)
Рэнкинг инвестиционных компаний Азербайджана (январь-октябрь, 2026)
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