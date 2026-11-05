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    Türkiye and Qatar discuss deeper defense industry cooperation

    Region
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 19:06
    Türkiye and Qatar discuss deeper defense industry cooperation

    Türkiye's Secretary of Defence Industries Haluk Görgün met with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saud Al Thani and his delegation to discuss closer defense industry cooperation, Report informs, citing TRT Haber.

    Türkiye's Secretariat of Defence Industries said the talks covered new joint projects and ways to strengthen the two countries' technological and manufacturing capabilities.

    The visit followed the signing of the Badr Defense Industry Memorandum of Understanding by Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia in Doha on October 21, 2026. The memorandum aims to strengthen technology development, research and development, and technical cooperation. It is intended to help the four countries build on their existing capabilities and lay the groundwork for new joint projects.

    The secretariat said the bilateral talks were intended to turn the broader commitment to cooperation into concrete projects. Türkiye and Qatar also plan to expand strategic cooperation in military manufacturing, the defense industry, military technology, training and scientific research.

    defense industry Türkiye Qatar
    Türkiyə ilə Qətər müdafiə sənayesi üzrə əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirir
    Турция и Катар укрепляют сотрудничество в оборонной промышленности
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