Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan removes land reclassification requirement for aquaculture

    AIC
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 18:14
    Azerbaijan removes land reclassification requirement for aquaculture

    Aquaculture operators in Azerbaijan no longer need to change the classification of their land to set up a fish farm, said Yasar Abdullayev, head of the Ministry of Agriculture's Legal Affairs and Executive Discipline Department.

    Report informs that Abdullayev was speaking at the first Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum in Baku.

    He said the Land Code was amended at the ministry's initiative. The ministry had previously opposed such use of land, he said, but had since accepted the risks involved.

    "There is no longer any need to change the land classification to set up an aquaculture operation. Operators can now establish fish farms on land of any category, including agricultural and industrial land," Abdullayev said.

    He said the ministry had also worked with the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy to amend the Tax Code, exempting fish products from aquaculture facilities, including caviar, from taxation.

    The latest change, also proposed by the Agriculture Ministry, amended the law on environmental assessment. Abdullayev said the law covered livestock farming, poultry farming, agroparks and aquaculture but previously set no criteria to distinguish among aquaculture projects.

    "Previously, every aquaculture project required environmental assessment documentation, regardless of its scale. The amendment now introduces a criterion for determining when that documentation is required," he said.

    Fisheries and aquaculture Azerbaijan's economy
    Akvakultura fəaliyyəti üçün torpağın kateqoriyasını dəyişməyə ehtiyac olmayacaq
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    22:48
    Putin ready to help end US–Iran conflict, Rezaei says
    Region
    All News Feed