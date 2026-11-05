Azerbaijan and Estonia discuss attracting Estonian IT firms to Azerbaijan

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Azerbaijan and Estonia discussed how to attract Estonian IT companies to Azerbaijan and encourage them to work with local firms, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said on X, Report informs.

Nabiyev met with Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Liina Vahtras to discuss opportunities to expand business operations in Azerbaijan.

"We also exchanged views on strengthening ties between the two countries' business communities and organizing bilateral business forums and other joint events," Nabiyev said.