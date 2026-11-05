Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan to draft national action plan to combat air pollution

    Ecology
    • 05 November, 2026
    • 18:33
    Azerbaijan to draft national action plan to combat air pollution

    Azerbaijan will draw up a national action plan to combat air pollution, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources' press service told Report.

    President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on November 4 to strengthen efforts to curb air pollution. The order directs the State Commission on Climate Change and Air Protection to draft the 2028–2035 National Action Plan and submit it to the president by November 1, 2027.

    The plan will assess major sources of pollution, set out measures to reduce harmful emissions, improve air quality monitoring and digital oversight, and expand public access to air quality data.

    The ministry said the measures would help protect people's right to live in a healthy environment, improve air quality and strengthen resilience to climate change.

    Azərbaycanda hava çirklənməsinə qarşı mübarizə üzrə Milli Fəaliyyət Planı hazırlanacaq
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