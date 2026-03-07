Pezeshkian apologizes to neighboring countries, vows no more strikes

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran's interim leadership council had approved that no attacks or missile strikes would be carried out against neighbouring countries unless an attack against Iran originated from those countries, Report informs via The Guardian.

    The publication notes that the Iranian president apologized to neighboring countries, stating: "We have no enmity with the countries of the region."

    İran Prezidenti qonşu ölkələrdən hücumlara görə üzr istəyib
    Пезешкиан извинился перед соседними странами и пообещал прекратить удары

