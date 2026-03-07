Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz

    Iranian state television on Friday reported a fresh drone strike on a ship in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a fire, on the seventh day of the war with the US and Israel, Report informs via AlArabiya.

    The television channel did not specify the type of vessel or its provenance.

    Earlier, an Iranian military spokesman said a US oil tanker was "on fire" after having been targeted by Iranian forces.

    İran Hörmüz boğazında neft tankerinə dronla hücum edib
    Иран атаковал дронoм нефтяной танкер в Ормузском проливе

