Iran TV reports fire on ship struck by drone in Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 11:27
Iranian state television on Friday reported a fresh drone strike on a ship in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, resulting in a fire, on the seventh day of the war with the US and Israel, Report informs via AlArabiya.
The television channel did not specify the type of vessel or its provenance.
Earlier, an Iranian military spokesman said a US oil tanker was "on fire" after having been targeted by Iranian forces.
