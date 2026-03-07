Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Emirates resumes limited flight operations from Dubai

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 12:19
    The world"s largest international airline has announced that it is resuming limited flight operations to and from Dubai, Report informs via TimeOutDubai.

    Emirates" latest travel update comes on March 7, just an hour after it had cancelled all flights until further notice.

    It means that those with confirmed bookings for travel on March 7 may proceed to the airport as planned. This includes customers transiting in Dubai, if their connecting flight is also operating.

    More than 30,000 passengers have travelled with the airline in recent days from DXB, and had announced plans to return to full operations in the coming days.

    The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously.

    All city check‑in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice.

    Emirates said on Saturday that all flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice, according to a post from the UAE flag carrier on X, Report informs via Reuters.

    Emirates has been operating limited services from Dubai and Abu Dhabi through safe air corridors.

    "Emirates" reysləri bərpa edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Emirates возобновила рейсы - ОБНОВЛЕНО

