Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    IDF detects incoming Iran missile attack targeting southern Israel

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 17:03
    IDF detects incoming Iran missile attack targeting southern Israel

    After a lull of over 10 hours, a new ballistic missile attack from Iran has been detected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Sirens are expected to sound in the Eilat area of southern Israel in the coming minutes.

    Iran missile attack Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İrandan İsrailə raket buraxılışı qeydə alınıb
    ЦАХАЛ зафиксировал запуск ракет из Ирана

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