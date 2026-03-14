IDF detects incoming Iran missile attack targeting southern Israel
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 17:03
After a lull of over 10 hours, a new ballistic missile attack from Iran has been detected by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Sirens are expected to sound in the Eilat area of southern Israel in the coming minutes.
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