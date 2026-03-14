Fars news: No damage to oil infrastructure in Kharg Island after US strike
Region
- 14 March, 2026
- 10:25
Oil facilities on Kharg Island, one of Iran's main oil export terminals, were not damaged in an airstrike carried out by the US Air Force, Report informs via Iran's Fars news agency.
At least 15 explosions were heard during the bombardment of the island.
The agency claimed that none of the oil infrastructure was affected by the US strikes. It was noted that defense facilities, a naval base, an airfield, and a helicopter hangar in Kharg were also targeted.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that American forces had launched a large-scale strike on military facilities on Kharg Island. He emphasized that the targets were military sites and said the decision was made not to destroy the island's oil infrastructure.
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