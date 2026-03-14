Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Fars news: No damage to oil infrastructure in Kharg Island after US strike

    Region
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 10:25
    Fars news: No damage to oil infrastructure in Kharg Island after US strike

    Oil facilities on Kharg Island, one of Iran's main oil export terminals, were not damaged in an airstrike carried out by the US Air Force, Report informs via Iran's Fars news agency.

    At least 15 explosions were heard during the bombardment of the island.

    The agency claimed that none of the oil infrastructure was affected by the US strikes. It was noted that defense facilities, a naval base, an airfield, and a helicopter hangar in Kharg were also targeted.

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that American forces had launched a large-scale strike on military facilities on Kharg Island. He emphasized that the targets were military sites and said the decision was made not to destroy the island's oil infrastructure.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Kharg Island
    "Fars": ABŞ-nin zərbəsi nəticəsində Xarq adasında neft infrastrukturu zərər görməyib
    Fars: На острове Харк после удара США нефтяная инфраструктура не пострадала

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