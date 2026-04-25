Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26

Azerbaijan produced 26,837 tons of salt in January–March this year, marking a 33% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

In March alone, salt production reached 8,357 tons, which is 18% higher than in March of the previous year.

Despite the quarterly growth, annual production declined slightly. In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 85,389 tons of salt, representing a 4.5% decrease compared to 2024.