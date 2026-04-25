Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26

    Industry
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 16:42
    Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26

    Azerbaijan produced 26,837 tons of salt in January–March this year, marking a 33% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

    In March alone, salt production reached 8,357 tons, which is 18% higher than in March of the previous year.

    Despite the quarterly growth, annual production declined slightly. In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 85,389 tons of salt, representing a 4.5% decrease compared to 2024.

    State Statistical Committee Azerbaijan production
    Azərbaycan duz istehsalını 18 % artırıb

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