Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26
Industry
- 25 April, 2026
- 16:42
Azerbaijan produced 26,837 tons of salt in January–March this year, marking a 33% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.
In March alone, salt production reached 8,357 tons, which is 18% higher than in March of the previous year.
Despite the quarterly growth, annual production declined slightly. In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 85,389 tons of salt, representing a 4.5% decrease compared to 2024.
Latest News
17:55
Trump, Netanyahu, Aoun to meet in Washington in mid-MayForeign policy
17:47
Group of Azerbaijani NGO reps sends Open Letter to Mayor of New YorkForeign policy
17:29
Cotton fiber production in Azerbaijan increased by 16%Industry
17:04
Nationwide programme of events to unfold across Azerbaijan in lead-up to WUF13Other
17:02
Fire in glue plant in N. Iran's AlborzRegion
16:49
Iranian FM Aragchi meets Pakistan's PM Sharif amid hopes for US talks- UPDATEDOther countries
16:42
Salt production rises in Azerbaijan in 1Q26Industry
16:15
5.5 magnitude earthquake hits KamchatkaOther countries
16:02
Photo