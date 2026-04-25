Video highlighting Ukrainian President's visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
Foreign policy
- 25 April, 2026
- 23:04
A video highlighting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Gabala, Azerbaijan, has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
Prezident İlham Əliyevin Qəbələdə Ukrayna Prezidenti ilə görüşü pic.twitter.com/LxXjt47xW1— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) April 25, 2026
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