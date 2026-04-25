Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Video highlighting Ukrainian President's visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

    Foreign policy
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 23:04
    Video highlighting Ukrainian President's visit to Azerbaijan shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts

    A video highlighting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Gabala, Azerbaijan, has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Video
    İlham Əliyevin sosial şəbəkə hesabında Zelenskinin Azərbaycana səfəri ilə bağlı videoçarx paylaşılıb
    Video
    В соцсети Ильхама Алиева опубликован видеоролик о визите Зеленского в Азербайджан

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