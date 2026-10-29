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    New ombudsman to be elected in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 10:34
    New ombudsman to be elected in Azerbaijan

    A new human rights commissioner (ombudsman) will be elected in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the issue has been included on the agenda of a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights.

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Ombudsman
    Azərbaycanda yeni ombudsman seçiləcək
    В Азербайджане выберут нового уполномоченного по правам человека
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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