New ombudsman to be elected in Azerbaijan
Domestic policy
- 29 October, 2026
- 10:34
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A new human rights commissioner (ombudsman) will be elected in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the issue has been included on the agenda of a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Human Rights.
Azərbaycanda yeni ombudsman seçiləcək
В Азербайджане выберут нового уполномоченного по правам человека
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