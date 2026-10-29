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    Kyrgyzstan to modernize retail price monitoring system

    Business
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 10:16
    Kyrgyzstan to modernize retail price monitoring system

    Kyrgyzstan is actively working to digitalize its antimonopoly regulation system, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Benazir Nurlanova said at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.

    According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, she said that the country is modernizing its automated price monitoring information system.

    "The upgrade is aimed at significantly enhancing the agency's analytical capabilities and improving the efficiency of price data processing," the deputy minister stressed.

    Nurlanova noted that the system being introduced enables real-time monitoring of retail prices for socially important goods across all regions of the country, analysis of price trends and timely responses to changes in market conditions.

    Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Retail prices
    Qırğızıstanda malların qiymətlərinin monitorinqi sistemi modernləşdirilir
    В Кыргызстане модернизируют систему мониторинга цен на товары
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