Dushanbe, Astana seek to expand partnership on protection of competition

Tajikistan's Antimonopoly Service under the Government and Kazakhstan's Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition intend to draft a package of amendments and additions to their existing memorandum of cooperation on antimonopoly policy.

According to Report's correspondent in Khankendi, Tajikistan's Deputy Head of the Antimonopoly Service Ikromiddin Azizoda said at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy that the original document was signed in Astana on March 14, 2018, but the need to update it arose following institutional changes.

"This work is driven by changes in the structure and powers of the relevant authorities, the adoption of new regulations, and the emergence of new types and mechanisms for regulating commodity markets," Azizoda explained.

The Tajik representative stressed that updating the memorandum would broaden the scope of bilateral cooperation, strengthen expert-level engagement and improve the effectiveness of joint efforts to protect and promote competition.

Dushanbe expects the signing of the revised document to provide additional momentum to practical cooperation between the two regulatory authorities.