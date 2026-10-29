Elnur Baghirov highlights importance of CIS cooperation in addressing cross-border risks

Azerbaijan's State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market proposes that CIS countries focus on improving digital market analysis and regulating natural monopolies through the relevant Interstate Council, agency chairman Elnur Baghirov said at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy, according to Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

"At the next stage of cooperation within the council, we propose focusing on issues of practical importance to our countries, including improving methods for analysing digital markets, exchanging experience in regulating infrastructure and socially important markets, including the activities of natural monopolies, as well as digitalizing certain sectors," Baghirov said.

The agency chief stressed the need for cooperation in addressing cross-border risks.

"Equally important is the exchange of information on cross-border competition risks within the scope of intergovernmental and national powers. Our goal is to develop approaches that take into account the specific characteristics of each country's markets and deliver practical results," he noted.

According to Baghirov, the council needs to make more systematic use of existing expert and analytical resources to address these challenges effectively.

"To advance these areas of work, the council should make more systematic use of research conducted by the task force, sector-specific expertise from regional organizations and the experience of antimonopoly authorities in CIS member states in enforcing competition legislation. This will enable us to draw on specific market situations when developing recommendations, strengthen the professional capacities of our agencies and respond promptly to emerging challenges," the agency's chairman added.