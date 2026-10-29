Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Elnur Baghirov highlights importance of CIS cooperation in addressing cross-border risks

    Business
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 09:47
    Elnur Baghirov highlights importance of CIS cooperation in addressing cross-border risks

    Azerbaijan's State Agency for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market proposes that CIS countries focus on improving digital market analysis and regulating natural monopolies through the relevant Interstate Council, agency chairman Elnur Baghirov said at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy, according to Report's correspondent in Khankandi.

    "At the next stage of cooperation within the council, we propose focusing on issues of practical importance to our countries, including improving methods for analysing digital markets, exchanging experience in regulating infrastructure and socially important markets, including the activities of natural monopolies, as well as digitalizing certain sectors," Baghirov said.

    The agency chief stressed the need for cooperation in addressing cross-border risks.

    "Equally important is the exchange of information on cross-border competition risks within the scope of intergovernmental and national powers. Our goal is to develop approaches that take into account the specific characteristics of each country's markets and deliver practical results," he noted.

    According to Baghirov, the council needs to make more systematic use of existing expert and analytical resources to address these challenges effectively.

    "To advance these areas of work, the council should make more systematic use of research conducted by the task force, sector-specific expertise from regional organizations and the experience of antimonopoly authorities in CIS member states in enforcing competition legislation. This will enable us to draw on specific market situations when developing recommendations, strengthen the professional capacities of our agencies and respond promptly to emerging challenges," the agency's chairman added.

    Elnur Baghirov State Agency for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
    Agentlik sədri: "Transsərhəd risklərlə mübarizədə MDB ölkələrinin əməkdaşlığı vacibdir"
    Эльнур Багиров подчеркнул важность сотрудничества стран СНГ в борьбе с трансграничными рисками
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    10:59
    Uzbekistan proposes three key areas for cooperation among CIS antitrust authorities
    Business
    10:56
    Azerbaijan expanding tourism ties with Asia-Pacific countries
    Tourism
    10:50
    CBA: Cash FX purchases in Azerbaijan exceed sales by $759M
    Finance
    10:43
    CBA: Azerbaijan's remittances surplus up 70%
    Finance
    10:37
    Dushanbe, Astana seek to expand partnership on protection of competition
    Business
    10:34
    New ombudsman to be elected in Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    10:32
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates its annual inflation forecasts
    Finance
    10:31
    Ruslan Dzhaliukov: Russia's antimonopoly service preparing second anti-cartel legislative package
    Business
    10:18
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
    Finance
    All News Feed