Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Ruslan Dzhaliukov: Russia's antimonopoly service preparing second anti-cartel legislative package

    Business
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 10:31
    Ruslan Dzhaliukov: Russia's antimonopoly service preparing second anti-cartel legislative package

    Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is developing a second package of anti-cartel legislation that will significantly expand the agency's powers to combat collusion, according to Report's correspondent in Khankandi

    "The new package provides for sweeping amendments to the Law on Protection of Competition, including provisions on operational-search activities, as well as to the Russian Code of Administrative Offences," FAS Deputy Head Ruslan Dzhaliukov said at the 61st meeting of the CIS Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy.

    According to Dzhaliukov, the initiative formally establishes a procedure for transferring the results of operational-search activities directly to the antimonopoly authority.

    The draft legislation also significantly improves the existing corporate leniency programme, which allows companies to avoid or reduce penalties for cartel participation.

    "In particular, the document introduces a differentiated penalty system based on the order in which cartel participants voluntarily report the collusion to the agency. Under the proposal, the second participant to come forward would face a fine equal to 70% of the total applicable penalty, while the third would face 85%," Dzhaliukov added.

    Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Khankandi
    Rusiya Federal Antiinhisar Xidməti ikinci antikartel qanun layihələri zərfi hazırlayır
    Руслан Джалюков: В ФАС России готовят второй антикартельный пакет законопроектов
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    10:59
    Uzbekistan proposes three key areas for cooperation among CIS antitrust authorities
    Business
    10:56
    Azerbaijan expanding tourism ties with Asia-Pacific countries
    Tourism
    10:50
    CBA: Cash FX purchases in Azerbaijan exceed sales by $759M
    Finance
    10:43
    CBA: Azerbaijan's remittances surplus up 70%
    Finance
    10:37
    Dushanbe, Astana seek to expand partnership on protection of competition
    Business
    10:34
    New ombudsman to be elected in Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    10:32
    Central Bank of Azerbaijan updates its annual inflation forecasts
    Finance
    10:31
    Ruslan Dzhaliukov: Russia's antimonopoly service preparing second anti-cartel legislative package
    Business
    10:18
    Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged
    Finance
    All News Feed