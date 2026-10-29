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    North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward East Sea

    Other countries
    • 29 October, 2026
    • 09:56
    North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward East Sea

    North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said, Report informs via Yonhap news agency.

    The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch, without elaborating.

    The latest launch came after the North fired multiple ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea on October 12, in an apparent show of force against the South's recent successful test-firing of a hypersonic missile.

    Japan's Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, stated that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile and that it had already fallen into the sea.

    No further details about the launch have been disclosed so far.

    Ballistic missiles North Korea East Sea
    Şimali Koreya Yapon dənizi istiqamətində ballistik raket buraxıb
    Yonhap: КНДР запустила неопознанный снаряд в направлении Японского моря
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